 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: BGM Custom Wear Fall Sale Ends on October 28

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

exploreBROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Get your hoodie orders in now at BGM Custom Wear before the fall sale is over!

The sale ends on Friday, October 28.

Need a logo? Don’t worry BGM’s graphic designers have you covered.

Give BGM Custom Wear a call at 814-849-7324 to place your order today!

Hoodie season is here!

FALL HOODIE FLYER 2022-01 (1)
(There is a minimum order of 12 pieces.)

BGM Custom Wear Hours:

Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: CLOSED

BGM Custom Wear is located at 98 Service Center Road, Suite B, Brookville, PA 15825.

For more information, visit BMG’s website here or call 814-849-7324.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.