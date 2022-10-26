SPONSORED: Cranberry Mist and Black Bear Brew Are Back at Deer Creek Winery
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 @ 12:10 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Cranberry Mist and Black Bear Brew are back on the shelves at Deer Creek Winery!
Cranberry Mist is a sweet 100% cranberry wine that is lighter with more of a tart finish. It pairs great with Chicken or Fish. Enjoy a bottle of Cranberry Mist for $19.00!
Black Bear Brew is a semi-dry coffee-infused red wine with a rich bold flavor. Enjoy a bottle of Black Bear Brew for $12.99!
Stop in at Deer Creek Winery located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa., to sample a variety of wines and discover your Vinotype.
More Information
For more information, call 814-354-7392, or visit Deer Creek’s website here, or follow Deer Creek’s Facebook page.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.