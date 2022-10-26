CLIENT REVIEW – SPONSORED: UPMC Northwest to Host Job Fair on November 1

SENECA, Pa (EYT) – UPMC Northwest is excited to offer an in-person event focused on career opportunities to join a dedicated culture of service excellence and a close-knit work environment.

This event is for both current employees and those interested in beginning a career at UPMC Northwest.

The event will take place Tuesday, November 1 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Located at: UPMC Northwest – 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, PA 16346; Courtyard Conference Room

– Opportunities to interview in-person and potential to receive a same-day job offer

– Find your fit at UPMC and learn about opportunities eligible for a sign-on bonus up to $15,000

– Explore Total Rewards packages for employees, designed to support your total well-being – physically, financially, and emotionally

– Connect with leaders to learn more about UPMC Northwest and jobs available to your interest

– Meet with current employees to hear about their UPMC experience

– Review your resume with our Human Resources team or receive assistance creating one

RSVP Today!

Register online here.

Have additional questions? Contact Julie McCormick at (814) 676-7600.

Ready to take the next step and apply? Visit careers.upmc.com to explore opportunities!

FAQ’s:

Q: What should I wear?

A: Come as you are! Dress in business casual, scrubs, or whatever your typical work attire is.

Q: Should I bring a resume?

A: Yes – our team is happy to review your resume. If you do not have one, we can assist you in creating one.

REFER A FRIEND, WIN BIG, CHANGE LIVES.

Do you know someone who would be a great fit for UPMC? From nursing to finance and everything in between, we’re looking for more Life Changers to join our team– and we need your help to find them!

Refer a friend and you could get a chance to win $1,000.

Here’s how it works:

1. Text ‘UPMC’ to 1-855-958-1711. You’ll need the name and mobile phone number of the person you’re referring.

2. Qualified referrals get you entered into a monthly drawing for $1000. Every month there are 25 winners and every qualified referral gets you another entry and another chance to win.*

Some exclusions apply. Search ‘referral’ on Infonet for program guidelines.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.