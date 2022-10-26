Teen Driver Extricated from Vehicle, Seriously Injured Following Crash on Route 28

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway teen was seriously injured after his vehicle spun out of control on Route 28 in Clover Township.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened around 10:53 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, on State Route 28, in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by 18-year-old Conner R. Forsythe, of Brockway, was traveling southbound and began an uncontrollable spin. The vehicle struck a guide rail on the east berm and proceeded southbound, spinning for approximately 150 feet.

Forsythe’s vehicle then struck a 2017 Ford, operated by 41-year-old Jesse L. Greeley, of Brookville, that was traveling northbound.

Forsythe was extricated from the vehicle using mechanical means. He suffered suspected major injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Jefferson County EMS.

According to police, Forsythe was not using a seat belt.

He was issued a traffic citation.

Greeley was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene by Leadbetter Auto Body & Towing.

Summerville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

