Seven Inch Daredevil Jumps to America’s Got Talent With Vince Ream

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Vince Ream of New Bethlehem is a rock star in the world of extreme stunt cycle jumping.

(Pictured above: Vince Ream in his full-leather Evel Knievel suit with an America’s Got Talent producer in Pasadena.)

He may be featured in a future America’s Got Talent television show and is one of four superstars participating in the First Superstar Stunt Fest on Saturday, October 29, in Nashville, Tennesee.

Presented by Evel Knievel Toys, the event flyer says Ream is also known as the G.O.A.T. and 7 Inch Daredevil. He is also described as the godfather of extreme stunt cycle jumping.

Evel Knievel is long gone, but Ream is doing his best to honor the legend by using the classic toy to make unbelievable jumps in real life. The Knievel family anointed him 7 Inch Daredevil after watching his jump show. He officially jumped 13 feet and 4 inches over 22 Evel Knievel vans, trucks, and cars, a new indoor record.

With a growing reputation for his unique “talent,” Ream decided to audition for “America’s Got Talent” and was selected and awarded a paid trip to Pasadena, California, for a recording of the show.

“It was an eye-opening experience,” said Ream. “What you see on TV is not as it seems.”

Ream was supposed to be on the Extreme Series that was scheduled in August or September, but there was a storm in Atlanta and his act got cut. He was contacted a month later and asked if he wanted to be on the regular show.

“I agreed and ended up going there at the beginning of April this year. For the rehearsal on stage, I had to downsize my show. I normally use larger ramps so I can jump real cars, so I had to make smaller ramps and jump within a 40-foot space on stage.

“The first full day that I was there included a rehearsal and being introduced to my segment producer. I did all kinds of interviews, commercial spots, and ‘hero’ shots. They had me walking through fog and stuff.”

Filming was outside of the theater, getting out of the limo, walking up the steps into the theater, and all kinds of other things.

“It was five or six hours, and I was in full Evel Knievel leathers. It was over 100 degrees out there in Pasadena. It really took a toll with sweating in those leathers outside. The following day they took me from one building, the waiting area, another building, back to the waiting area, doing more of the same that I did the day before.”

The next day there were more interviews, shots coming in the side of the theater, standing in the crowd of the people that were going into the theater, and some crowd interaction with Ream.

“At about the seventh hour, I finally got to the stage where I’m in the back waiting for all the other acts in front of me as we go in front of the judges.”

None of the judges knew what he was going to do, which was a stunt cycle jump over the judges.

“The judges assumed it was a real motorcycle trick because a real motorcycle was placed in the back of the stage there just as you come on stage.

“When Terry Crews interviewed me, I leaned on the bike to sell the image. I asked Crews and judges Howie Mandell and Sofía Vergara to participate. They knew they were going to get blindfolded and lay on the stage floor, but they had no idea of what was coming because my ramps weren’t set up.”

The day before, Ream set his ramps up about where they needed them and marked the floor. Sofia and Howie were brought up on stage, and Ream spoke to them and handed them blindfolds, and asked them to lie down on the stage.

“Terry Cruz was also supposed to come out, but basically, he went into a tirade and said he was not participating and didn’t want to get hurt. Filming was stopped. It took about probably 15 minutes of trying to figure out what I was going to do. My friend Mark Dinges of California Creations, the man behind the re-release of the Evel Knievel stunt cycles, was recruited to take the place of Terry Crews.”

As they were blindfolded, the stage crew was to bring everything in and set it up.

They still hadn’t brought the ramps out, but when they get there, they couldn’t find the marks on the floor for the landing ramp. The last contestant was a dance crew and wore the marks off the floor. Ream did a quick estimate and the ramps were set, but the ramp was too far away.

“Mark was the only one that knew what was going on, and he’s on the end laying down on the stage with Howie and Sofia. The ramps were too far away and the jump was short and Evel landed in Mark’s crotch.

“The audience started laughing,” Ream said.

Ream tried a few other attempts but those also came up short, and he knew it was over when Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum buzzed him out.

“Even though it didn’t air, it doesn’t mean it won’t air later. When I came home, I was disappointed and I told my wife that was a complete waste of time.

“She looked at me and said she thought it was a wonderful experience. How many people get to do that?”

Meanwhile, there’s always Nashville.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.