TodayCloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 54. North wind around 8 mph.

TonightPartly cloudy, with a low around 33. Light northeast wind.

FridayPartly sunny, with a high near 58. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 33. Light east wind.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 37.

SundayMostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Sunday NightShowers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

MondayShowers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday NightA chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 44.

WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 63.

