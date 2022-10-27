Ann Elizabeth Cartwright Grinnell, age 66, of Bedford, Ohio, formerly of Oil City and Franklin, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Ann was born on May 5, 1956.

She was the beloved wife of John A. Grinnell; loving mother of David P. Grinnell; dearest sister of the late David T. Cartwright; cherished daughter of the late Margaret A. Wilmoth; stepdaughter of Paul K. Alger and a cherished friend to many.

Ann graduated from Oil City High School in 1975.

She was in her high school’s cappella choir, and was in the play, cast, and crew of her high school’s theatre production of “MASH” presented on November 22, 1974.

Ann briefly moved to Florida and worked as a hostess at Disney World.

Later, she moved to Newport News, Virginia.

There, she worked as a bank teller, met, and married her husband John Grinnell of 34 years.

Ann enjoyed reading books, listening to classic rock, watching movies, and was an avid lover of horses and dogs.

She enjoyed watching the Kentucky Derby races every year, and spending time with family.

Relatives and friends received at St. John Funeral Home, 923 Broadway Ave, Bedford, Ohio 44146 (one mile west of the Forbes-Broadway exit of I-271), Saturday, October 29 from 1-3 PM. (St. John Funeral Home, 440-232-1155).

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.