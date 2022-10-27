 

BREAKING NEWS: Police Searching for Missing Redbank Township Man

Thursday, October 27, 2022 @ 06:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

SCHLOPYDUANEREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking the public for information regarding a missing 57-year-old man who was last seen on October 13.

According to a release issued on Wednesday evening (October 26), police are attempting to locate 57-year-old Duane Carl Schlopy, who was last seen on Thursday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m. at his residence in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say Schlopy left his residence and made vague statements suggesting he wished to harm himself.

Schlopy is described as 5’11″ tall, approximately 175 pounds, with brown hair.

He was last known to be driving a black Saturn Vue SUV, bearing PA registration LLW9075.

This investigation continues.

Anyone with information concerning Schlopy is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.


