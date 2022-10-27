Charges Against Knox Man Accused of Assaulting Woman, Punching Child Waived for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Knox man who reportedly assaulted a woman and punched a juvenile in the face multiple times during a domestic dispute at a Knox Borough residence were waived for court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 45-year-old Eric Pheiff were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, October 25:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

The charges were transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for December 21 at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton presiding.

He is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a residence in Knox Borough, Clarion County, on Sunday, May 1, around 9:30 a.m., for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who stated that she and Eric Pheiff were arguing, and Pheiff grabbed her hair and was “throwing her around,” the complaint states.

During the argument, a known juvenile victim stepped in to stop Pheiff, and Pheiff subsequently punched the juvenile in the face several times. Pheiff gave the juvenile a black eye. Black and blue marks were also observed on the juvenile’s face, the complaint indicates.

Pheiff was arraigned at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, in front of Judge Heeter.

