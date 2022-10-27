Charlene Renee “Mike” (Ross) Swartzfager, 81, a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehab, died there peacefully at 12:45 AM Monday, October 24, 2022.

She was born June 24, 1941 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Charles G. and Viola P. Gegogeine Ross.

She was a 1959 graduate of Rocky Grove High School; and had attended Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.

Mike enjoyed playing cards, and was a member of the Golden Glow Card Club for many years.

She enjoyed going to the Third Street boat launch area in Franklin to read her books, and to just relax.

She had worked at Polk Center; the City of Franklin Water Authority; the former Baker’s Transportation; and the former Blair Corporation Call Center of Franklin.

She had also operated a daycare center from her home for many years.

She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her!

Mike is survived by two daughters: Jana Reina and her husband, Michael of Moon Township; and Jennifer Phillips of Rocky Grove; in addition to her beloved grandchildren: Kaitlyn Reina of Tucson, AZ; and Joseph Phillips of Franklin.

Also surviving is her sister, Kay Ward of Oil City; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Charles Swartzfager.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Private burial will be beside her parents in St. Patrick Cemetery, Franklin.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in her name to either: Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323; The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346; or to the closest animal rescue nearest you.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

