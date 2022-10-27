 

Corsica Man Escapes Injury in Route 322 Rollover

Thursday, October 27, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police,Car,Lights,At,Night,City,Street.,Red,And,BlueCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred in Clarion Township earlier this month.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township around 6:16 a.m. on October 5.

Police say 34-year-old Joseph A. Boyd, of Corsica, was traveling west on U.S. 322 in a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox when his vehicle exited the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and then collided with a mailbox before traveling back onto the roadway and overturning onto its roof.

The vehicle blocked both lanes of traffic, police said.

Boyd was not injured; he was using a seat belt.

According to police, Boyd was cited with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, October 26.


