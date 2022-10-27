Lauren M. McCauley, 70, of Franklin, beloved wife of Henry W. McCauley, Sr., passed away Tuesday night, October 25, 2022, and was welcomed into her eternal home with her Lord Jesus Christ, where she knows fully as she has been fully known (1 Corinthians 13:12).

She was born on March 13, 1952, to the late Lawrence F. and Elnora M. Miller.

She graduated from Franklin High School in 1970 as the salutatorian, and she graduated from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1974 with a degree in psychology.

She was married on October 11, 1975, to Henry W. McCauley and just celebrated their 47th anniversary.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Henry W. “Mac” McCauley, Jr., his wife Leesa, and their children Seth, Elliott, Hazel, and Simon, of Columbus, Indiana, and a son, Stephen A. McCauley, his wife Christine, and their children Isaac, Jacob, Caleb, and Paige, of Meadville, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Major Randall C. Miller and Rev. Thomas M. Miller.

She retired in 2013 from Polk Center, having served as a Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professional for the many people there she loved.

She was a member of the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ church in Franklin and will be dearly missed by her church family.

She loved Jesus, people, and pets.

She was an avid reader of the Bible and many other books. Her grandchildren could always count on her to read stories to them.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church, with Pastor Brad Riddle officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home, 1315 Chestnut St., Franklin.

