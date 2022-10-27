Local Man Air Lifted Following Eldred Township Crash

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 79-year-old man was flown to an Altoona hospital after his car was struck by another vehicle at an intersection in Eldred Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:49 a.m. on Friday, October 21, near the intersection of State Route 949 and State Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2011 Subaru Legacy driven by 84-year-old Barbara K. Simpson, of Corsica, proceeded forward from a stopped position on State Route 949 north, and for unknown reasons, continued forward into the intersection and directly in the path of a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu operated by 79-year-old Ray E. Ross, of Sigel.

Ross, having the right-of-way on SR 36 South, was unable to react or avoid the collision and subsequently struck Simpson’s vehicle. Both vehicles were disabled.

Simpson and her passenger—91-year-old Donna Heasley, of Corsica—were not injured. They were both using a seat belt.

Ross suffered “moderate injuries” and was life-flighted to UPMC Altoona for treatment. He was not using a seat belt.

Ross’ passenger—73-year-old Ruth L. Ross, of Sigel—was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville by Jefferson County EMS to treat suspected minor injuries. She was using a seat belt.

Simpson was issued a traffic citation.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Company and Leadbetter Auto Body also assisted at the scene.

