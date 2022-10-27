Local Man Rushed to Hospital After Pickup Crashes into Utility Pole

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details of a Monday morning accident involving a vehicle that collided with a utility pole near Route 322 in Clarion Township.

According to a release issued on October 26, the crash occurred at 7:34 a.m. on Monday, October 24, at the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Kingsville Road (C-L School Road).

Police say 24-year-old Nathan J. Clowes, of Summerville, was traveling west on Route 322 when he observed westbound vehicles stopped for traffic attempting to turn left onto Kingsville Road.

Clowes’ 2013 Ram 1500 traveled off the right side of the roadway where it struck a utility pole head-on.

Clowes was transported to Clarion Hospital for possible injuries. He was not using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by MC Auto Repair & Towing

He was issued a traffic citation.

Corsica Fire Department, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 8:46 a.m.

