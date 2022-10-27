 

Piney Rail Riders to Discuss Feasibility Study During Public Meeting on November 10

Thursday, October 27, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

298608388_2406172492858308_7230516298469962865_nCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Piney Rail Riders (PRR) will discuss a recent feasibility study during a public meeting on November 10.

The meeting is set for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles located at 81 Stone House Road, Clarion, Pa.

Members will discuss the completion of a feasibility study for the Piney Rail Trail that began in 2020.

The study, led by Laird Recreation & Land Planning, is a step in the process of receiving grants for the project.

The multi-use trail is leased by PRR and stretches 23.7 miles long. The club is submitting a grant at the end of October for the acquisition of the trail. The feasibility study is a key part of the club being awarded grant money.

For more information and directions to the trail, visit www.pineyrailriders.org.


