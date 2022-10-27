Police Release Details of Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the details of a 70-year-old Franklin woman who was killed when she was struck by a vehicle near Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township on Tuesday night.

According to a release issued on Wednesday night, October 26, the incident occurred as 70-year-old Lauren M. McCauley entered the highway (Pittsburgh Road) and was in the right northbound lane when she was struck by a 2002 Subaru Outback driven by 62-year-old Steven E. Sweetapple, of Kennerdell, which was traveling north.

Police say Sweetapple attempted to brake to avoid a collision, but his vehicle struck McCauley head-on.

During the investigation, it was discovered that McCauley had a history of dementia for the past eight years and had wandered out of the residence onto the roadway in front of her residence where the crash occurred.

Sweetapple was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, McCauley was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25.

Rugh stated that McCauley’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries while the manner of death has been ruled as accidental.

According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 9:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of 1455 Pittsburgh Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.

Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department, Polk Fire Rescue, Community Ambulance Service, and Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 12:44 a.m.

