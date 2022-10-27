 

SPONSORED: Join Redbank Chevrolet on Friday for a Tailgate Party!

Thursday, October 27, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Join Redbank Chevrolet at 5:00 p.m. this Friday, October 28, for a tailgate party before the Central Clarion Wildcats take on the Redbank Valley Bulldogs!

The dealership will have pizza and snacks!

While you are there, check out the new vehicles that just arrived and the selection of used and certified used vehicles.

Also, don’t forget to sign up for Redbank Chevrolet’s Steeler/Saints ticket giveaway!

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

To view their wide selection of new, used, and certified-used vehicle, visit their website here.


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information

