Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Michael Patton Advising: How Much Life Insurance Do You Need?

Thursday, October 27, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael Patton - NEWCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton Advising submitted the following article: How Much Life Insurance Do You Need?.

Throughout your life, your financial needs will change, and life insurance can help you meet some of those needs. But how much life insurance do you need? There are a number of approaches to help determine how much life insurance you should have. Here are three of those methods.

Family Needs Approach

With this approach, you divide your family’s financial needs into three main categories:

– Immediate needs at death, such as cash needed for estate taxes and settlement costs, credit card and other debts including a mortgage (unless you choose to include mortgage payments as part of ongoing family expenses), and an emergency fund for unexpected costs

– Ongoing income needs for expenses, such as food, clothing, shelter, and transportation; these income needs will vary in amount and duration, depending on a number of factors, such as your spouse’s age, your children’s ages, your surviving spouse’s income, your debt, and whether you’ll provide funds for your surviving spouse’s retirement

Read the full article here:https://www.pattonadvising.com/How-Much-Life-Insurance-Do-You-Need.c9962.htm

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

building

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
