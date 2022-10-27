SPONSORED: UPMC Northwest to Host Job Fair on November 1
SENECA, Pa (EYT) – UPMC Northwest is excited to offer an in-person event focused on career opportunities to join a dedicated culture of service excellence and a close-knit work environment.
The event will take place on Tuesday, November 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Located at: UPMC Northwest – 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, PA 16346; Courtyard Conference Room
– Opportunities to interview in person and potential to receive a same-day job offer
– Explore Total Rewards packages for employees, designed to support your total well-being – physically, financially, and emotionally
– Connect with leaders to learn more about UPMC Northwest and jobs available to your interest
– Meet with current employees to hear about their UPMC experience
– Review your resume with our Human Resources team or receive assistance creating one
RSVP Today!
Register online here.
Have additional questions? Contact Julie McCormick at 814-676-7600.
Ready to take the next step and apply? Visit careers.upmc.com to explore opportunities!
FAQ’s:
Q: What should I wear?
A: Come as you are! Dress in business casual, scrubs, or whatever your typical work attire is.
Q: Should I bring a resume?
A: Yes – our team is happy to review your resume. If you do not have one, we can assist you in creating one.
The following departments at UPMC Northwest are actively hiring: Laboratory, Imaging, Phlebotomy, Food Service, Security, Central Sterile, Nursing Support and NURSING.
