Thomas Rodger Clawson, 84, of Pleasantville, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in UPMC Northwest, Seneca, PA.

The son of Melvin T. and Charlotte (Harkins) Clawson, he was born November 7, 1937 in Grafton, PA.

Mr. Clawson graduated from Blairsville High School Class of 1955.

He served in the US Marine Corps and worked for General Motors Lordstown Plant, Lordstown, OH.

He was a member of the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church, National Rifle Association, UAW Local 1112, Warren, OH, and American Legion Post 737, Lake Milton, OH.

Mr. Clawson enjoyed hunting, fishing and hiking.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Donna K. (Starry) Clawson whom he married April 12, 1957, four sons, Tommy Clawson (Bobbee) of Toledo, OH, Melvin T. Clawson (Robbin) of Fowler, OH, Joseph E. Clawson (Betsy) of Columbus, OH, Michael W. Clawson (Dallas) of Columbus, OH, three daughters, Patricia J. Needles (Doug) of Warren, OH, Rose Marie Culp of Lisbon, OH and Brenda Herron of East Palestine, OH, 19 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and two on the way, one great-great granddaughter, three sisters, Mary Shepard of Illinois, Sandra Yanci (James) of Fowler, OH and Sharon Isler of Illinois, his beloved pet, Stewart and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Linda K. Clawson, three grandsons, Patrick Clawson, Thomas Clawson and Andrew Culp, a great grandson, Lincoln Clawson and two sons-in-law, Todd Herron and Fred Culp.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 P.M. the time of the funeral service at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA.

The Rev. Timothy R. Monroe will officiate.

Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville, PA.

The Blairsville Military Honor Guard and US Marine Corps will accord military services at the cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.