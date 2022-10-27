Two Area Men Charged Following Fight in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two area men are facing charges following an altercation in Farmington Township.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Charles Ryan Burdick Jr and 25-year-old Joshua Thomas Buchholz, both of Smethport, on October 26, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in June at a residence located on State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers from PSP Marienville spoke with Charles Burdick, who related there was a verbal altercation that turned physical between him and Joshua Buchholz. Burdick told investigators that Buchholz attempted to pull him out of a vehicle, and he struck Buchholz with his elbow in the face.

Then, Buchholz struck Burdick “three to four times” in his face, the complaint states.

In an interview with police, Buchholz related Burdick struck him in the face with his elbow, and he struck Burdick multiple times in his face, according to the complaint.

Troopers observed recent physical injuries to the faces of both Burdick and Buchholz. Burdick had blood coming from his nose and a red mark on the side of his face. Burdick also had cuts on the palms of his hands from being pushed to the ground by Buchholz, the complaint notes.

Both Burdick and Buchholz face the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Burdick also faces the following additional charges:

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

Both individuals are currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

