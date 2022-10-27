 

Vehicle Strikes Road Sign, Tree Along Route 66 in Paint Township

Thursday, October 27, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police ResponsePAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injury after her vehicle struck a road sign and then a tree along Route 66 in Paint Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened on State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, around 4:31 p.m. on Saturday, October 22.

Police say a 2015 Toyota Tacoma operated by 70-year-old Margaret C. Bensel, of Leeper, was traveling north when the vehicle crossed the fog line and traveled over an embankment on the side of the road.

The vehicle then struck a PennDOT road sign and traveled approximately 309 feet before striking a tree.

Bensel was not injured; she was not using a seat belt.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, October 26.


