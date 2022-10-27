West Forest Homecoming King, Queen Announced

TIONESTA, Pa. – The West Forest Homecoming king and queen were crowned earlier this month during the high school’s dance.

(Pictured Ty Brown and Leah Wagner.)

The 2022 Homecoming festivities at West Forest were sponsored by Student Council.

This year’s theme was the Roaring ’20s.

The Homecoming dance was held on Saturday, October 15, at the West Forest School.

Ty Brown, son of Jackie and Denny Brown, was crowned king and Leah Wagner, daughter of Mary and Rick Wagner, was crowned queen.

