Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 34. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Light east wind.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

