 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, October 28, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 34. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Light east wind.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.