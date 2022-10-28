Alvin Glenn Roddy, 95, of East Palestine, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Born September 28, 1927, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Norman D. and Twila B. Rutherford Roddy.

Mr. Roddy was a lifetime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City.

While living in Hermitage, he and Bonnie attended the First Baptist Church of Sharon.

On November 14, 1945, he was married to the former Bonnie J. Boyles, who preceded him in death on December 22, 2020.

They had been married for 75 years.

He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from November 1954 to July of 1955, during the Korean Conflict.

Alvin was employed by Joy Manufacturing Company until his retirement.

Mr. Roddy was a member of Petrolia Lodge 363, F.& A.M., Acacia Grotto, New Castle Consistory, and the Shriners.

He was a working man, working many hours 7 days a week, but not during hunting season.

He was an avid hunter.

He loved to fish, camp at Tionesta Dam, play softball and shuffleboard, and he downhill skied until he was 75 years old.

Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. During his later years, he was active at the Hermitage Senior Center.

Surviving are two children, Sherry Meddock of Leland, North Carolina, and the Rev. David Roddy and his wife Nancy of Hermitage; five grandchildren, June Allenbaugh and her husband Michael of Sharon, Dr. Lisa Carey and her husband Matt of Downingtown, Stacy Auchter and her friend Devin Montgomery of Hermitage, Ryan Meddock and his wife Kelly of Leland, North Carolina, and David Roddy, Jr., and his wife Leslie of Morgantown, West Virginia; and 13 great-grandchildren, Michael David, Alexis, Aaron, Emma Allenbaugh of Sharon, Finley and Sawyer Carey of Downingtown, Haylee and Jacob Auchter of Hermitage, Connor and Colton Meddock of LeLand, NC, and David Coy, Elijah, and Ayla Roddy of Morgantown.

Also surviving are two sisters Judy Dashner and Norma Renninger, and one sister-in-law, Helen Roddy all of Oil City, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Terry Meddock, two brothers, Bert “Bud” Roddy, Donald “Chick” Roddy, and four sisters, Geraldine Byham, Lois Sterner, Shirley Irrgang, and Audine Miller.

Friends will be received at the Morrison Funeral Home, 110 Petroleum St, Oil City, PA 16301, Monday, October 31st, from 10 a.m. to noon where a funeral service will follow beginning at noon with his son, the Rev. David Roddy officiating.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 2 Center St., Oil City, PA 16301.

Interment with full military honors accorded by the VETS Honor Guard will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

