BREAKING NEWS: Interstate 80 Closed from Corsica to Hazen

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT)— Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were still closed following a crash between Exit 73, PA-949 (Corsica), and the on ramp from PA-28 at Exit 81 (Hazen) as of 5:35 p.m., according to Jefferson County 9-1-1.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.)

PennDOT’s Tina Gibbs announced the closure via email at 4:02 p.m. The closure was initially from Exit 78 (Brookville); however, it was extended to Exit 73 around 5:00 p.m.

Motorists are asked to use extreme caution in the area.

Units from the Pennsylvania State Police as well as Brookville Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene. Estimates for when the the Interstate will be opened are not forthcoming.

This article will be updated as new information is released.

