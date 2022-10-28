BREAKING NEWS: Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

McSparren’s manner of death is multiple blunt force trauma while his death has been ruled accidental, Cook said.

“He was struck in front of his home taking the garbage out apparently,” Cook told exploreVenango.com.

According to a release issued by Franklin-based State Police, McSparren was struck by a 2008 BMW 535 Series at 8:46 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. The vehicle was traveling south on Innis Street, in the right lane of travel, near its intersection with State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say McSparren entered the right traffic lane of Innis Street and was struck by the vehicle, which reportedly attempted to veer right to avoid the collision.

McSparren was initially transported to UPMC Northwest for suspected serious injuries before he was airlifted by STAT MedEvac to UPMC Hamot, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

This crash remains under investigation pending toxicology results and the PSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist report.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

The scene was cleared at 1:23 a.m. on Friday, October 28.

The driver’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

