BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle on Route 257; Life-Flighted to Hospital

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was life-flighted to an Erie-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Thursday night.

According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Innis Street Extension and State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

The dispatcher confirmed the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle, but no other identifying information was available.

The pedestrian was life-flighted to UPMC Hamot, the dispatcher said.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Community Ambulance Service, and Franklin-based State Police were also called to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 1:23 a.m. on Friday, October 28.

A representative of PSP Franklin told exploreVenango.com that the investigation is ongoing and a release will be issued in the coming days.

Stay with Explore for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.