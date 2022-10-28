Cathy Elaine Haas, 79, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

She was born on October 15, 1943, to the late Robert Henry and Ruth Helen (Kurtz) Brewer in Brackenridge, PA.

Cathy graduated from Har-Brack High School with the class of 1961.

She went on to attend Clarion University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English and Biology.

She furthered her education by earning her Master’s in Education from Slippery Rock University.

Cathy spent her career in the Burrell School District where she was a beloved and dedicated English teacher for over thirty years.

Cathy married Richard Peter Haas on May 23, 1964, at the Sacred Heart Church in Tarentum; Richard survives her.

She was a devoted member of the Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica.

Cathy had a part in many church functions and projects over the years, including the church rebuild, teaching Sunday school, and helping start the church library.

Cathy had also been a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Tarentum, PA.

Cathy loved reading, she had an extensive personal library.

She loved cats and was lovingly known as the “Cat Lady”.

Cathy was a lover of the outdoors and was an avid hunter as well, with many trophies to show for it.

Above all else, Cathy loved her family and will be dearly missed by many.

In addition to her husband, Cathy is survived by four siblings; Steve (Karole) Brewer; Jeffery (Helen) Brewer; Becky (Ted) Kimmel; Maggie Schneider; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cathy was preceded in passing by her parents.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the Pisgah Presbyterian Church, 36 Church St., Corsica, PA 15829, beginning at 11:00am and officiated by Pastor Raafat Girgis and Pastor Jim Dietrich.

Interment will take place at Pisgah Cemetery, Corsica, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Stray Cat Central, 42 Progress St., Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

