Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Halloween Sugar Cookies

Friday, October 28, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Trick-or-treaters will love a bag of these yummy cookies!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup sugar

1 large egg, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt

Frosting:
3-3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar
1/4 cup shortening
4 to 6 tablespoons water
Optional: Yellow, orange, green, and black paste food coloring

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar until light and blended. Beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Shape the dough into 2 portions. Shape each into a disk; wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm enough to roll.

-Preheat oven to 350°. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion of dough to 1/4-in. thickness. Cut with floured 2-1/2-in. Halloween-shaped cookie cutters. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the edges are light brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-In a large bowl, beat confectioners’ sugar, shortening, and enough water to reach a spreading consistency. Tint frosting and decorate as desired. Let stand until set.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


