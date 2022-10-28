Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Halloween Sugar Cookies

Trick-or-treaters will love a bag of these yummy cookies!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup sugar



1 large egg, room temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extract1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt

Frosting:

3-3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar

1/4 cup shortening

4 to 6 tablespoons water

Optional: Yellow, orange, green, and black paste food coloring

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar until light and blended. Beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Shape the dough into 2 portions. Shape each into a disk; wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm enough to roll.

-Preheat oven to 350°. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion of dough to 1/4-in. thickness. Cut with floured 2-1/2-in. Halloween-shaped cookie cutters. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the edges are light brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-In a large bowl, beat confectioners’ sugar, shortening, and enough water to reach a spreading consistency. Tint frosting and decorate as desired. Let stand until set.

