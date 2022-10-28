Clarion Man Behind Bars for Selling Meth to CNET Confidential Informant

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) have filed charges against a Clarion man accused of selling methamphetamine to a Confidential Informant on four separate occasions last year.

According to court documents released this week by Magisterial District Judges Timothy P. Schill and Duane L. Quinn, 44-year-old Sean V. Caffas has been charged in connection with four cases that involve the sale of methamphetamine to a CNET Confidential Informant (CI).

Caffas was taken into custody on October 21 and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

January 14, 2021: Controlled Buy in Monroe Township

According to a criminal complaint filed in district court, CNET conducted a controlled buy of a “G,” or one gram, of methamphetamine in exchange for $100, on January 14, 2021.

The transaction was coordinated using a CI who contacted Caffas via Facebook.

The criminal complaint states that the CI later met with Caffas at a location along 2nd Avenue in Monroe Township where $100 was provided to Caffas in exchange for the drugs.

The transaction was observed by CNET detectives who were in a nearby undercover vehicle.

Caffas faces the following charges in connection with the incident:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Int. Possession of a Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

January 22, 2021: Controlled Buy in Clarion Township

According to a criminal complaint filed in district court, CNET conducted a controlled buy of one gram methamphetamine in exchange for $100, on January 22, 2021.

A CI contacted Caffas by calling him on Facebook messenger to coordinate the transaction. The conversation was on speaker phone while the CI was in the presence of CNET detectives.

Caffas then directed the CI to come to his house along South 2nd Avenue in Clarion Township.

According to the criminal complaint, the CI was escorted to the residence by two undercover detectives.

The CI exited the undercover vehicle and entered Caffas’ residence.

The CI then returned to the vehicle and provided the detectives with a small plastic bag containing the methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, the CI said Caffas had a large bag containing methamphetamine. The CI told the detectives that Caffas took one gram of methamphetamine out of the large bag, placed it into a smaller bag, weighed it on a digital scale, and handed the smaller bag to him/her.

Caffas faces the following charges in connection with the controlled buy:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Int. Possession of a Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

February 9, 2021: Controlled Buy in Clarion Township

According to a criminal complaint filed in district court, CNET conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine in exchange for $230, on February 9, 2021, in Clarion Township.

Around 3:52 p.m. that day, two detectives met with a CI who showed them a Facebook messenger conversation that he/she had with Caffas.

In the conversation, the CI asked Caffas: “What can you do me a ball 4.”

Caffas responded with: “Let me check.”

The Cl then asked Caffas “how much money he needed,” according to the criminal complaint.

Caffas replied: “I can do 230.”

Later, Caffas called the CI on Facebook messenger. The CI answered while in the presence of the detectives and placed the call on speaker phone.

Caffas directed the CI to his residence along South 2nd Avenue in Clarion Township.

The detectives, working in an undercover capacity, accompanied the CI to Caffas’ residence.

According to the criminal complaint, the CI exited the undercover vehicle and entered the house.

A short time later, the CI got back into the undercover vehicle and turned over a small ziplock bag containing suspected methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, the Cl told the detectives that Caffas was in the kitchen when he/she entered the residence. He/she said there were “a bunch of ziplock bags and a digital scale on the kitchen table.”

The Cl said Caffas “weighed out two 8 balls” and placed them into ziplock bags. The Cl then handed Caffas the $230.00. Caffas counted the money and then handed the Cl one of the “8 balls,” according to the criminal complaint.

The following charges were subsequently filed against Caffas:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Int. Possession of a Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

June 18, 2021: Controlled Buy in Clarion Township

According to a criminal complaint filed in district court, CNET conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine in exchange for $250, on June 18, 2021, in Clarion Township.

The criminal complaint states that an CI was used to purchase one “ball” of methamphetamine in exchange for $250.

The transaction was conducted at Caffas’ residence.

According to the criminal complaint, a CNET detective and an agent from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office transported the CI to Caffas’ residence in an undercover car.

Upon returning to the vehicle, the CI provided the investigators with a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine.

Caffas faces the following charges in connection with the controlled buy:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Int. Possession of a Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Caffas was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on October 21 after failing to post the required $25,000.00 cash bail for each incident.

He faces a preliminary hearing on November 8 in Clarion County Central Court.

