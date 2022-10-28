Clarion Man to Debut New Horror Short Film ‘Gone Viral’

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (EYT) – A Clarion man is continuing to make a name for himself in the horror film industry with the debut of his short film Gone Viral.

(Pictured above: Nate Ragon stands on the set of “Gone Viral.”)

Clarion Area graduate Nate Ragon produced the nine-minute film Gone Viral that will debut in the FANtastic Horror Film Festival in San Diego, California, on Sunday, October 30.

The Gone Viral project transpired after Ragon co-produced Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity. The documentary, which explains the making of Paranormal Activity, debuted on Paramount+ in 2021.

“For that project, we interviewed tons of filmmakers who had made found footage style horror films,” Ragon told exploreClarion.com. “After finishing the documentary, we were inspired to attempt to create our own short feature.

“Right now, it (Gone Viral) is premiering at Vancouver Horror Show as an official selection of 36 out of thousands submitted.”

Founded in 2018, the Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival (The VHS) is a registered charity with the mission to celebrate great cinematic story-telling in the horror genre and to support the filmmakers who tell those stories.

Ragon explained that the plot follows a social media influencer known for visiting haunted houses and reporting on them as he returns home to his partner after spending the evening without incident at an infamous haunted house.

But, unbeknownst to him, something has followed him back and wants his online audience to see something that could make his social media account go truly viral.

The project, shot over three days in California, used strictly practical effects. When a filmmaker uses practical effects, it usually means all the special effects for the final project are done on the camera rather than in post-production.

The film also uses a popular genre in horror films called found footage, which is a cinematic technique in which all or a substantial part of the work is presented as if it were discovered film or video recordings. In fact, about 75% of Gone Viral is told through home security cameras like “Ring” and “Nest” units.

“It was challenging to come up with unique ways to use the (security cameras),” Ragon explained. “We also have a pretty elaborate death scene involving knives that used practical effects. It was a lot of trial and error to make the effect work.”

Ragon’s lifelong love of horror movies has led him on an interesting journey from starting as a collector of screen-used props as a teenager to becoming a film producer.

After being interviewed for Still Screaming, which is a feature-length documentary on the Scream films, in 2010, he started his own foray into the film industry.

Working as a creative consultant on Scream 4 for Miramax inspired him to be more involved in the film industry, and he started partnering with producer Anthony Masi on other projects, including the massive “Scream Comes Home” event in 2018.

Along with co-producing Unknown Dimension, Ragon’s other film credits include the research he did for Still Screaming, working as a creative consultant on Scream 4 (2011), working as a production assistant on Hell House 3 (2019), special thanks on Scream 5 (2022), and parts in Out of the Furnace (2013), Those Who Kill (2014), and CarousHELL 2 (2021).

(Photo: Paranormal Activity star Katie Featherston standing behind (left to right) director Joe Bandelli and co-producers Nate Ragon and Anthony Masi.)

Growing up as a horror film fanatic, Ragon can recognize that he is in a pretty envious situation.

“I have to pinch myself, at times,” he said. “I never imagined I would be able to accomplish the things I have while living in Clarion. It really is a true testament to follow your dreams and never give up.”

