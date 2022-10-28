Clarion Moves on to Class A Semifinal Round; Elk County Catholic Remains Perfect

DUKE CENTER, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Aryana Girvan had another big match with 20 kills as the Clarion volleyball team moved on to the District 9 Class A semifinal with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 sweep of Otto-Eldred on Thursday night.

(Pictured above, Aryana Girvan)

Hadlee Campbell also shined for the Bobcats with 11 digs, six kills and six aces from the service line.

Grace Ochs had 32 assists for Clarion, which will travel take on Oswayo Valley on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Last year, the Bobcats beat Oswayo Valley to win a fourth consecutive D9 championship.

OSWAYO VALLEY 3, CLARION-LIMESTONE 0

Avaree Kellert had 17 kills as the Green Wave swept the Lions, 25-8, 25-14, 25-20, to advance to a date with Clarion in the semifinals.

Jenna Dunn, Ansley Burke and Alyssa Wiant each had four kills for Clarion-Limestone.

JOHNSONBURG 3, REDBANK VALLEY 0

Alaina Sherry came up big with 12 kills, six digs and two aces to help the Ramettes sweep the Bulldogs, 25-17, 25-16, 25-23.

Alivia Huffman had 10 kills and 18 digs for Redbank Valley. Caylen Rearick added 13 digs and Allyn Hagan 10 assists.

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 3, COUDERSPORT 0

Tori Newton had 10 kills and five aces and Maddie Bierley pitched in eight kills to help the Crusaders to a 25-21, 25-15, 25-10 sweep.

“It was nuce to get our first playoff win in,” said ECC coach Tricia Bauer. “I think the girls were a little nervous for the first game, but after that game was done they were back to business.

Reagan Bauer had six kills and four aces and Kiri Emmert 26 assists for ECC, which remains unbeaten heading into a semifinal clash at home on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

“It was a good win tonight,” Coach Bauer said. “Our defense came up with some nice plays.”

