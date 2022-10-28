Featured Local Job: Delivery Driver

 

Friday, October 28, 2022 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Kerle Tire is seeking hard-working, motivated individuals to serve as a Delivery Driver at their facility in Clarion, PA.

Kerle Tire is a family-owned business with a dedicated workforce delivering top-notch service to its customers.

Kerle Tire offers a full benefits package complete with 100% employer-paid medical, including family coverage. Additional benefits include a 401k with a company match and paid leave time. Starting pay rate is dependent on experience/qualifications.

A DOT physical card with a clean driving record is required. CDL license is preferred but is not required.

To apply, please send your resume to [email protected] or mail it to Kerle Tire, 1283 Mays Road, Clarion PA 16214.


