Featured Local Job: Delivery Driver

Kerle Tire is seeking hard-working, motivated individuals to serve as a Delivery Driver at their facility in Clarion, PA.

Kerle Tire is a family-owned business with a dedicated workforce delivering top-notch service to its customers.

Kerle Tire offers a full benefits package complete with 100% employer-paid medical, including family coverage. Additional benefits include a 401k with a company match and paid leave time. Starting pay rate is dependent on experience/qualifications.

A DOT physical card with a clean driving record is required. CDL license is preferred but is not required.

To apply, please send your resume to [email protected] or mail it to Kerle Tire, 1283 Mays Road, Clarion PA 16214.



