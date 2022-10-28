 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Grazing Field Day at Wilson Land & Cattle Co. Focuses on Improving Land, Lowering Costs

Friday, October 28, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

unnamed (12)452TIONESTA, Pa. – Last week, approximately one hundred people gathered at the Wilson Land & Cattle Co. for a grazing field day focusing on “improving land while lowering costs”.

(Pictured above: Matt Havens, Soil Scientist at NRCS in Belmont, NY, demonstrates how to monitor the soil health in a grazing system at the Grazing Field Day held at the Wilson Land & Cattle Co., in Tionesta.)

Russ Wilson, owner of the farm, stated, “It was the best field day that we have had on our farm.”

Participants heard presentations on how to monitor the soil health in a grazing system, the ability of silvopasture and alley cropping to make pastures more profitable, and soil health as a climate change solution and how grazing systems help producers adapt to weather extremes.

A demonstration was done with a rainfall simulator showing how different management affects the soil’s health and performance under intense rainfall events.

Speakers included Matt Havens, a Soil Scientist at NRCS in Belmont, NY; Brett Chedzoy, Senior Resource Educator in Agriculture and Natural Resources at Cornell University Cooperative Extension; Dr. Bonnie McGill, Senior Climate and Soil Health Scientist at the American Farmland Trust; and Fay Benson, Small Dairy Support Specialist with Cornell University Cooperative Extension.

Information on nutrient management and funding/assistance available to farmers was presented by Tricia Mazik, Resource Technician with the Clarion Conservation District (CCD), Jane Price, Agricultural Technician and Resource Conservationist with the Venango Conservation District (VCD), and Geri Montgomery, NW Pennsylvania Grazing Specialist at USDA-NRCS.

Throughout the day, participants had the opportunity to stop at vendor tables of grazing-related agencies and companies. Wilson gave a field tour highlighting methods and results of intensive rotational grazing and ways to lower costs. The day concluded with a social event led by representatives of PASA Sustainable Agriculture to discuss the Farm Bill.

The event was sponsored by CCD, VCD, USDA-NRCS, Forest County Conservation District, U.S. EPA, Pennsylvania Grazing Lands Coalition, American Farmland Trust, PASA Sustainable Agriculture, and the Cornell University Cooperative Extension.

It was made possible through a Non-point Source Pollution (NPS) Mini-grant received by Tricia Mazik of the Clarion Conservation District.

Financial and other support for the NPS Mini-Grant Program is provided by the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, Inc. through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection under section 319 of the Clean Water Act, administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.