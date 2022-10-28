Nancy J. Gomola, 83, of Oil City, PA, passed away Wednesday Oct. 26, 2022 at Oakwood Height sin Oil City after an extended illness.

Born Feb. 3, 1939, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert A. Hughey & Jane E. Dempsey Hughey.

Nancy was a 1957 graduate of St. Joseph High School.

She attended Mercyhurst College.

Nancy worked at the Oil City Hospital for Dr. Holmes and later went to Germany while her husband Jerome was stationed there.

She was married by Fr. Joseph Jerge to Jerome Joseph Gomola in St. Joseph Church Sept. 2, 1961 and he preceded her in death on Oct. 1, 2009.

Nancy was a member of St. Joseph Church and had also belonged for many years at Our Lady Help of Christians Church before its closing.

She had been an organist at both churches for many years.

Nancy enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren when they were younger and enjoyed music.

She is survived by a son: Joseph A. Gomola of Seneca; two daughters: Jane Elizabeth Wakeling and her husband Joe of New Castle, Julie Ann Bly and her husband Alan of Oil City; eight grandchildren: Jeffrey Hollidge & his wife Eva, Jared Hollidge & his wife Jena, Emily and Dylan Bly, Andrew Joseph Wakeling, Taylor LynnWakeling Jessica Gomola and Jacob Gomola.

She is also survived by two great grandchildren: Brantley and Laiken Hollidge; and by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Robert Hughey & his wife Mary Lee

Friends will be received from 6P.M.to 8P.M.Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday in St. Joseph Church at 12:30 P.M. with Fr. Jonathan Schmolt, Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhbome.com.

