Robert (Bob) Edward Selker, 71, of Shippenville, passed away on Tuesday October 25th on his beautiful farm, surrounded by his daughters, his companion Marsha, family, and his beloved dog Rusty after a courageously fought battle against a prolonged illness.

Born on July, 27th 1951 in Oil City; he was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph W. Selker Sr. and mother, Mary Margaret (Bauer) Selker.

He is survived by his three daughters, Andrea Selker from Ashley Pa, Emilee Selker from Clarion Pa, and Martina Selker from Henderson Nv. His companion Marsha Silvis as well as siblings Joseph William Selker Jr, Judith Selker -Adams, Cindy Walters, Steven Selker and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was known for his quick wit and sharp sense of humor.

He particularly enjoyed camping and fishing with Marsha in Marionville.

Hunting and fishing were a huge part of his life especially with his three daughters, his niece, and nephews.

He passed on the tradition of preparing early morning breakfasts for family and friends to kick off the first day of buck season.

He enjoyed working on his farm with his brother Steve and planting sweet corn which he shared with his close friends.

He also enjoyed canning and sharing family recipes mainly for his homemade apple pies and canned dill pickles.

Bob retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation where he worked for 25 years as a Purchasing Agent.

He earned degrees in Business Administration from Clarion University and Mechanical Engineering from Penn State.

Earlier in his career he worked at C&K Coal Company for 9 years and at Siegel Coal Company for 8 years.

Bob was of the Catholic faith.

Family and friends will be received from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A Christian Wake service will be held at 4pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11am on Monday, October 31, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church: 720 Liberty St. Clarion, Pa 16214 with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers are welcome and may be sent to: Family House (familyhouse.org) or Wounded warrior project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.com).

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

