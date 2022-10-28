SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight – Heath Walker
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.
Those being recognized have been nominated by their co-workers at Beverage-Air.
This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Heath Walker.
Heath has been a member of the Beverage-Air family for 10 years and has successfully held many different positions. Currently, Heath is working as a Refrigeration Press Operator.
Heath always helps wherever he is needed and credits his success at Beverage-Air to “learning from the best.”
Over the past 10 years, Heath said that he has worked with so many employees that it is hard to name them all. He mentioned Ken Doverspike and Steve Renninger by name as his mentors, but he truly appreciates all of his teams and team members’ dedication.
Heath is a fan of horror movies and also collects edged weapons.
Most of all, Heath enjoys spending time with his three daughters, Paige, Morgan, and Ryleigh.
If you are looking for a great company to start your new career, go to www.beverage-air.com and apply today.
Beverage-Air has multiple positions and shifts available.
