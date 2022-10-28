District 9 High School Football Schedule: Week 10

This week’s PIAA District 9 High School Football Schedule brought to you by Nick’s Auto Body.

Friday, October 28

Central Clarion at Redbank Valley, 7:00 p.m.

Keystone at Moniteau, 7:00 p.m.



Union/A-C Valley at Punxsutawney, 7:00 p.m.Clearfield at Karns City, 7:00 p.m.Brookville at Bellefonte, 7:00 p.m.Cameron County at Brockway, 7:00 p.m.St. Marys at Tyrone, 7:00 p.m.Bradford at Kane, 7:00 p.m.Hollidaysburg at DuBois, 7:00 p.m.Port Allegany at Otto-Eldred, 7:00 p.m.Ridgway at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:00 p.m.Curwensville at Glendale, 7:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.