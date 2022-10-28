 

Kerle Tire Game of the Week Continues with Central Clarion and Redbank Valley Showdown

Friday, October 28, 2022 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

week-10-central-clarion-at-redbank-valley_webNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues tonight with a Friday night matchup between Central Clarion and Redbank Valley, and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from Bulldogs Stadium in New Bethlehem.

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with the area’s favorite broadcast team, Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle, on the call.

ABOUT THE GAME

Ashton Rex has been busy rewriting the record books.

The speedy senior receiver for the Central Clarion football team has just about all of them now. Touchdowns. Yards — in a career and in a single season.

His monster year makes one more regular-season stop at Redbank Valley on Friday night.

Read the full game preview here.

HOW TO WATCH

The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year's Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:

