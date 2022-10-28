SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host a Murder Mystery Dinner
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club and the Barrow Civic Theatre are teaming up to host a Murder Mystery Dinner!
The dinner will be held at the Wanango Country Club on Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November, 5.
This is a special Barrow Civic Theatre event directed by Jon Bernstein of Wildcat Mansion.
Franklin has Applefest and Taste of Talent, now there’s Siblingfest! Two sets of dynamic sibling finalists are none too pleased when a super-talented sibling trio arrives at the last minute. They seethe with competitive jealousy when it looks like the sibling trio will win the big prize, but are they jealous enough to kill? In this hilarious murder mystery, the unpredictable plot twists will keep the audience guessing until the final shocking conclusion.
Call the Barrow Civic Theatre Box Office at 814-437-3440 to make your reservation and dinner selections.
Event details:
November 4 and November 5, 2022, at Wanango Country Club
Cocktail Hour: 5:30 p.m. (cash bar)
Dinner: 6:30 p.m.
Show to follow.
Tickets are $45.00 or $350.00 for a table of eight.
Dinner Menu:
BEEF – Slow-cooked pot roast over smashed potatoes and topped with oven-roasted root vegetables. Finished with a red wine demi-glace.
CHICKEN – Pretzel-crusted chicken topped with a honey dijon glaze, served with sweet potato mash & grilled asparagus.
FISH – Mahi-Mahi Newburg. Broiled Mahi over wild rice topped with a hearty seafood Neptune sauce (containing shrimp, scallops, & other seafood) with a side of grilled asparagus.
All dinners include salad, rolls, and homemade dessert featuring Wanango’s chocolate-covered, mousse-filled cream puff.
For more information or to reserve your tickets, call the Barrow Civic Theatre at 815-437-3440.
