State Police Calls: Local Man Arrested for Suspected DUI in Paint Township

CLARION/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) — Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Vehicle Strikes Object on I-80 in Monroe Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened on Interstate 80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, at 1:40 a.m. on October 10.

Police say a 2017 Honda Civic driven by 25-year-old Oscar C. Maquin Chub, of Fishkill, New York, was traveling in the eastbound lane of I-80 when the vehicle struck an “unknown stationary object in the left lane.”

Maquin Chub was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Troopers Investigate Stolen Pistol

PSP Kittanning received a report of a possible stolen gun on October 19 near Grant Street in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Police say the complainant—a 60-year-old New Bethlehem man—related he believed a friend of his had taken a handgun from his residence.

On October 25, the complainant reported to PSP that he found his gun and it was not stolen, but he had just misplaced it.

The gun is listed as a Heckler & Koch VP9 H&K 9mm semi-auto pistol, valued at $350.00.

DUI in Paint Township

PSP Clarion conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Jeep Liberty near 28th Division Highway and North Paint Boulevard in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to police, this incident occurred as multiple traffic violations were observed and the operator was arrested for DUI.

The arrestee is a known 46-year-old Emlenton man.

