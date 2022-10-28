 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Local Man Arrested for Suspected DUI in Paint Township

Friday, October 28, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) — Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Vehicle Strikes Object on I-80 in Monroe Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened on Interstate 80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, at 1:40 a.m. on October 10.

Police say a 2017 Honda Civic driven by 25-year-old Oscar C. Maquin Chub, of Fishkill, New York, was traveling in the eastbound lane of I-80 when the vehicle struck an “unknown stationary object in the left lane.”

Maquin Chub was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Troopers Investigate Stolen Pistol

PSP Kittanning received a report of a possible stolen gun on October 19 near Grant Street in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Police say the complainant—a 60-year-old New Bethlehem man—related he believed a friend of his had taken a handgun from his residence.

On October 25, the complainant reported to PSP that he found his gun and it was not stolen, but he had just misplaced it.

The gun is listed as a Heckler & Koch VP9 H&K 9mm semi-auto pistol, valued at $350.00.

DUI in Paint Township

PSP Clarion conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Jeep Liberty near 28th Division Highway and North Paint Boulevard in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to police, this incident occurred as multiple traffic violations were observed and the operator was arrested for DUI.

The arrestee is a known 46-year-old Emlenton man.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.