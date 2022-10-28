State Police Investigating Attempted Kidnapping of Young Girl in Jefferson County

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a seven-year-old girl that occurred on Wednesday in Perry Township.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a report was received on Wednesday, October 26, of an attempted kidnapping on No. 8 Road, in Perry Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a known seven-year-old female described the suspect vehicle as a small four-door white car.

The occupants were described as a short female driver with short brown hair, a gray shirt, and blue jeans. A male passenger was described as an average size male with an orange shirt, shorts, glasses, and a beard.

The vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.

