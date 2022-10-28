Vehicle Slams into Guide Rail Along Fisher Road

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash on Fisher Road in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, on Fisher Road, just north of Booth Lane, in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2015 Kia Forte driven by 46-year-old Pammilia S. Clever, of Sigel, failed to properly compensate for a left curve in the roadway when the vehicle veered off the right shoulder and struck a guide rail.

Clever was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Clever was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, October 26.

