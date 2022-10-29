The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Light east wind.

Sunday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

