Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Skewered Eyeballs

These stuffed mushrooms are “frightfully” tasty and the perfect Halloween appetizer!

Ingredients

24 medium fresh mushrooms (about 16 ounces), stems removed

10 bacon strips, finely chopped



1/2 cup finely chopped red onion2 garlic cloves, minced2 teaspoons minced fresh basil1/2 teaspoon minced fresh thyme1 container (8 ounces) of cherry-size fresh mozzarella cheese24 ripe olive slices24 orange sword picks or toothpicks

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Place mushroom caps in an ungreased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 2 teaspoons in the pan.

-Add onion to drippings; cook and stir over medium heat for 2-3 minutes or until tender. Add garlic, basil and thyme; cook 1 minute longer. Remove from heat; stir in bacon.

-Place about 1 teaspoon bacon mixture into each mushroom cap. Bake for 7-9 minutes or until tender. Top each mushroom with a cheese ball; bake for 3-4 minutes longer or until the cheese is softened. Remove from oven; immediately press an olive slice on top of the cheese. Insert a sword pick into each cheese ball. Serve warm.

