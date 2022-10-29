Clarion County YMCA Offers Child Watch Services to Members

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has expanded their hours for Child Watch services.

Child Watch is a service for members who want to work out and have children that need care.

The Y provides supervised child watch for children ages eight months to seven years so that adult family members can enjoy their time at the YMCA.

Child Watch is FREE for Family Members of the YMCA. Non-members and those with children who are not current members pay $2.00 per child at each visit.

New Saturday hours have been added. The YMCA offers Child Watch Services Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Evening Child Watch will end at 6:30 p.m. if no children are present.

Those who wish to use Child Watch services simply show up during the time slots when Child Watch is available.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at http://www.clarioncountyymca.org call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and Camp Coffman.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are: Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

