 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

District 9 Brackets Released; Several Interesting Matchups on Tap in Opening Round

Saturday, October 29, 2022 @ 03:10 PM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

IMG_5746
CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Port Allegany, Central Clarion and Clearfield each received No. 1 seeds in the District 9 football playoff brackets, which were released Saturday afternoon.

Port Allegany (9-1) and No. 2 seed Redbank Valley (9-1) each received a first-round bye in the six-team Class A playoffs.

No. 3 Brockway (6-4) will host No. 6 Coudersport (6-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday.

No. 4 Keystone (6-4) will host No. 5 Union/A-c Valley (5-5), also at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Port Allegany will take on the Keystone/Union-A-C Valley winner in the semifinals on either Nov. 11 or 12. Redbank Valley will clash with the Brockway/Coudersport victor also on Nov. 11 or 12.

Those sites are neutral.

In Class 2A, top-seed Central Clarion (9-1) gets the bye in the three-team bracket.

No. 2 Brookville (5-5) will play No. 3 Karns City at 7 p.m. on Friday at Clarion University.

The championship game will be played on either Nov. 11 or 12.

In Class 3A, Clearfield (7-3) earned the No. 1 seed.

No. 2 St. Marys (6-3) will play No. 3 Punxsutawney (6-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at DuBois.

The championship game will be played on either Nov. 11 or 12.

DuBois (5-5) is the only team in Class 4A and the Beavers will host Juniata out of District 6 at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.