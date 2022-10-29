District 9 Brackets Released; Several Interesting Matchups on Tap in Opening Round



CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Port Allegany, Central Clarion and Clearfield each received No. 1 seeds in the District 9 football playoff brackets, which were released Saturday afternoon.

Port Allegany (9-1) and No. 2 seed Redbank Valley (9-1) each received a first-round bye in the six-team Class A playoffs.

No. 3 Brockway (6-4) will host No. 6 Coudersport (6-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday.

No. 4 Keystone (6-4) will host No. 5 Union/A-c Valley (5-5), also at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Port Allegany will take on the Keystone/Union-A-C Valley winner in the semifinals on either Nov. 11 or 12. Redbank Valley will clash with the Brockway/Coudersport victor also on Nov. 11 or 12.

Those sites are neutral.

In Class 2A, top-seed Central Clarion (9-1) gets the bye in the three-team bracket.

No. 2 Brookville (5-5) will play No. 3 Karns City at 7 p.m. on Friday at Clarion University.

The championship game will be played on either Nov. 11 or 12.

In Class 3A, Clearfield (7-3) earned the No. 1 seed.

No. 2 St. Marys (6-3) will play No. 3 Punxsutawney (6-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at DuBois.

The championship game will be played on either Nov. 11 or 12.

DuBois (5-5) is the only team in Class 4A and the Beavers will host Juniata out of District 6 at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.