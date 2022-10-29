Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Administrative Assistant

Monday through Friday



8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.$14.00 per hour

WE PAY WEEKLY!

Duties (But not limited to):

– Attend to lobby visitors and directs them to staff

– Completes and updates data entry in the appropriate spreadsheets

– Writes requisition orders for office supplies

– Assists building managers with issuing room keys to staff

– Maintains logs accurately and secures keys as needed

Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must have a valid PA Driver’s License

– Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality

Warehouse Receiving Position:

Monday through Friday

7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

$14.00 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

– Unload incoming trucks and assist in checking in product

– Marking and labeling stock items

– Sort items according to organization standards

– Maintain a clean/safe workspace

Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must have a valid PA driver’s license

– Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs.

– Prior warehouse experience preferred

Manufacturing Associate:

Monday through Friday

7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$10.00 to $13.00 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

– Assemble products or parts and send them to the next step.

– Sort products.

– Inspect and select finished products.

– Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders.

– Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding.

– Prior grinding experience preferred.

Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must be reliable

– Must have steel-toed boots

– Must be able to lift, bend, stand, push/pull for the duration of an eight-hour shift

One Month Temp Assignment

Department Clerk

Monday through Friday

8:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.

$10.81 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

– Answer phones, take messages and transfer calls as needed.

– Type letters and documents.

– Organize and File documents.

– Attend staff meetings.

– Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must have basic computer skills

Part-time Office Assistant

20 hours a week

$12.00 per hour

Franklin location

Duties (But not limited to):

– Answering phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors.

– Scheduling and confirming appointments.

– Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information.

– Creating and maintaining electronic health records.

Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must have basic computer skills

– Must have good customer service skills

Maintenance Technician

Located in Marienville, PA 16239

$19.00 to $21.21 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

– Electrical skills

– Welding skills

– Understanding of industrial hydraulic, pneumatic systems and pumps.

– Good working knowledge of belts, pulleys sprocket drive systems.

– Working knowledge of safety practices common to the industry including LOTO (OSHA Lockout/ Tagout program) – Arc flash is an added advantage.

Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must have a good safety record and a positive can-do attitude

– Must be reliable

– Must be able to work independently

– Must be able to work nights or weekends

Assembly

Monday through Friday

7:00 a.m to 3:30 p.m

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

– Be able to use multiple small hand tools

– Maintain appropriate records and reports

– Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time span

Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must be able to lift up to 40 lbs

Industrial Painter

3:30 p.m to 12:00 a.m., Monday through Friday

10:30 p.m to 7:00 a.m., Sunday through Thursday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

– Read work orders- analyze required paint operations

– Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span

– Examine products or work to verify conformance to specifications

Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must be able to lift up to 40 lbs.

– Steel toe/ composite toe shoes

Bundler – Meadville

Monday through Thursday

6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours

Pay Rate: $12.50 to $13.50 per hour

Non-Exempt

– Light forklift driving

– Packaging bundles of pipe

– use of banding and crimping to band pipes together

Requirements:

– High School Diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville, Titusville, and Endeavor

1st and 2nd Shifts

Non-exempt

$15.00 per hour

Job Requirements:

– Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for the duration of the shift

– Must pass pre-employment screening

– Must have steel-toed boots

– Must have general mathematical skills

– Must abide by all safety protocols

– Understand lockout protocols

– Must be able to work with a team

– Duties (but not limited to):

– Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

– Count pieces in stacks

– Tag bundles

– Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

– Clean machines when they are down

– Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

