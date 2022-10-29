Michael R. McSparren, 61, of Oil City, died unexpectedly due to an accident on the evening of October 27, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born September 22, 1961, in Oil City, he was a son of the late William B. and Mary Ann Cochran McSparren.

Mike was a Cranberry High School Graduate and worked in construction for Laborers Local 323.

He was Protestant by faith.

On May 11, 1991, he married the former Debby Sue Meehan; they spent 26 years together before her death on September 30, 2017.

He was a member of the Oil City Moose Lodge #78, the Oil City and Franklin VFW, the Oil City PNA Club, the Franklin Eagles Club, Station 4 Firehouse Grille, and had been a member of Petrolia Lodge 363 F.&A.M.

Mike loved to play golf as much as he could, and he also enjoyed mowing the grass.

He was in a golf league with the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club.

Surviving are two children, Amy Griffin and her husband Michael of Oil City, and Keith Tologo of Oil City; a grandson Patrick Griffin of Oil City; and Tarragon his beloved cat.

Also surviving is a brother Matthew McSparren and his wife Karen L. of Oil City; a special Aunt and Uncle Bob and Karen A. McSparren; nephews Sam McSparren and Will McSparren; and cousins Wendy McSparren and her husband John Mihalik, Terry Penrod, and Rick Wilson and his wife Sue.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Mark McSparren.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 2 to 6 pm.

Funeral services will follow the visitation, beginning at 6 pm with the Rev. Tom Phillips officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254 or to the Venango County Humane Society at 286 S. Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.